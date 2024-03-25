Chandrayaan-3 mission landing site 'Shiva Shakti' officially approved by IAU
The announcement was made at the Isro Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (Istrac) in Bengaluru on Aug 26, 2023, three days post-Vikram's historic Moon landing on Aug 23.
Prime Minister Modi emphasised the significance of the names "Shiva" and "Shakti" for humanity's welfare and strength during his announcement.
Gazetteer of Planetary Nomenclature defines "Shiva Shakti" as a compound word from Indian mythology, representing the masculine ("Shiva") and feminine ("Shakti") duality of nature.
Fifteen years before the Chandrayaan-3 mission, India's Chandrayaan-1 mission's moon impact probe (MIP) touched the lunar surface on Nov 14, 2008, and was named "Jawahar Point" or "Jawahar Sthal."
PM Modi termed the Chandrayaan-3 landing as one of the inspiring moments of the century, showcasing India's scientific spirit and temperament to the world.
ISRO chairman S Somanath expressed happiness over the naming of the sites and highlighted PM Modi's emotional connection to this historic event.
The name "Shiva Shakti" symbolises not only India's scientific achievements but also draws a connection with the rich cultural and mythological heritage of the country.
The official renaming of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's landing site as "Shiva Shakti" marks another milestone in India's space exploration journey, blending science with spirituality and mythology.
