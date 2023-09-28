Chandrayaan-3 done, ISRO chief announces special Venus mission; check out Shukrayaan
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 28, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay
After the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO Chief S. Somanath has announced the Venus mission dubbed Shukrayaan. Check details about this new mission.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Recently, ISRO conducted two major missions, Chandrayaan-3, which made its successful landing on the Moon's surface in the form of Pragyan Rover and Vikram Lander, and Aditya-L1 mission, which is now moving towards Sun’s orbit.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
After two major missions and one successful mission, ISRO Chief S. Somanath has revealed a new mission that will target the planet Venus.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Venus mission is being called “Shukrayaan” in which “Shukra” refers to the planet Venus and “Yaan” denotes the spacecraft.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
According to reports, payloads for the Venus mission have already been developed and it will be launched in the coming years.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
S. Somanath said, “Venus is a very interesting planet. It also has an atmosphere. Its atmosphere is so thick you cannot penetrate the surface. You don't know if its surface is hard or not."
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Venus mission is focused on studying the planet’s surface and atmosphere which is packed with various acids.
Photo Credit: ISRO
As per reports, ISRO’s Venus Mission will be similar to NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) mission which is planned for 2030s.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO Chief also added that studying Venus will provide details about the future of our planet as billions of years ago, Earth too was not habitable.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The details regarding the objectives of the Venus Mission are yet to be released by ISRO. The launch date of the Shukrayaan mission has also not been announced yet.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
It is astonishing to see the rate at which ISRO is rolling out extremely complex missions and achieving big success with them.