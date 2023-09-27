Chandrayaan-3 update: Will Vikram lander, Pragyan rover ever wake up from their sleep?
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 27, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO scientists are waiting for the signal from Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. Will they ever wake up? Know what’s the current Chandrayaan-3 mission status.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have not been able to communicate with ISRO. Will they ever wake up and boost Chandrayaan-3 mission?
Photo Credit: ISRO
With each passing day, the hopes for Chandrayaan-3 phase 2 are decreasing. However, scientists reported that there is very little hope for their awakening.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover were put in sleep mode on September 4 so they could survive the harsh weather of the lunar night.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The lunar night has been very challenging for the Moon lander due to the extreme cold of lower than -200 degrees.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Experts reported that the lunar night might have caused some malfunction in various lander systems due to which scientists are unable to communicate with them.
Photo Credit: ISRO
However, ISRO will be putting efforts to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover till the next lunar night.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The time is running out for ISRO as the lunar night will come again and if the lander and rover do not wake up then it will be the end of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Photo Credit: NASA
If scientists are able to wake them up, then, it will be a whole new journey of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Few hopes of awakening are still there and we have to patiently wait for the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to wake up from their sleep.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
We are hoping that ISRO will soon let us know the exact current situation of Vikram lander and Pragyan rover.
Check related web stories:
Loved Chandrayaan-3, Vikram Lander and the cute Pragyan Rover? Now, do THIS, says ISRO chief
Chandrayaan-3: Mission impossible? Will ISRO be able to revive Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover?
Chandrayaan-3 update: Vikram lander, Pragyan rover still inactive, any hopes left?
Chandrayaan-3 mission's fate sealed? Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover still sleeping like the dead
View more