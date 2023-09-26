Chandrayaan-3 mission's fate sealed? Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover still sleeping like the dead
Published Sep 26, 2023
As every second passes, hope is diminishing fast for the Chandrayaan-3 mission's Vikram Lander and Pragyan rover. ISRO is waiting for both to wake up after the lunar sunrise arrived on September 22.
ISRO was hoping that the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover would awaken from sleep once they received sunlight at the lunar south pole.
Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander and rover were designed for a one lunar day mission, approximately 14 Earth days, with hopes of reactivation after hibernation.
The lunar night poses extreme challenges with absolute darkness and temperatures dropping below minus 200 degrees Celsius, which can freeze and damage the electronics.
Scientists at ISRO were initially confident that Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover could survive these conditions and reawaken.
Unfortunately, ISRO has been unable to reestablish contact with the m both, and the chances of revival are now fading fast.
Despite ISRO's inability to wake up the lander and rover, beyond their expected lifespan, Chandrayan-3 mission 3 is considered a runaway success.
The primary achievement was India's successful soft landing on the Moon, joining a select group of countries with this capability.
Additionally, the Pragyan rover made significant discoveries, including evidence of sulphur presence on the Moon, a first for lunar missions.
Even if Prayan and Vikram don’t wake up now, Chandrayaan-3 will always remain a historic milestone in the field of space exploration.
