Loved Chandrayaan-3, Vikram Lander and the cute Pragyan Rover? Now, do THIS, says ISRO chief
Published Sep 25, 2023
ISRO Chief S Somnath has urged the public to take part in the Chandrayaan-3 mission MahaQuiz to honour the landing of Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover on the Moon as well as its overall success.
Chandrayaan-3 mission landing was a historic event that the world will remember forever. The Vikram lander safely landed on the Moon on August 23, 2023 and from it emerged Pragyan Rover.
To celebrate and honour the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, MyGovIndia has organized a quiz based on the ISRO moon mission for the citizens of India.
The Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz will allow participants to learn amazing facts about the Chandrayaan-3 mission and win exciting cash prizes.
S.Somanath on X said, " Log in and search for the space quiz program. Be a part of it. Support us, inspire us, get inspired."
MyGovIndia is offering top Chandrayaan-3 mission quiz participants a chance to win amazing prizes based on their marks.
The top performer will receive a cash prize of Rs.100000. The second-best performer will get a Rs.75000 cash prize. And the third top participant will get a Rs.50000 cash prize.
To participate in the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz, users need to register themselves on MyGovIndia.
The Chandrayaan-3 quiz will have 10 questions and participants will have to complete the quiz within 300 seconds.
All the participants will receive participation certificates and the top performers will be rewarded with cash prizes.
Visit http://mygov.in/chandrayaan3/, and take the quiz to learn about the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission lunar landings together.
