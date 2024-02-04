Explore top online courses offering valuable certifications from platforms like Coursera, edX to LinkedIn Learning
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Feb 04, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
Coursera: Learn from leading experts and prestigious universities through Coursera's extensive course offerings.
Photo Credit: Pexels
edX: Founded by MIT and Harvard, edX provides in-depth knowledge and issues verified certificates for those seeking comprehensive learning experiences.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Udemy: With a vast array of courses spanning various subjects, Udemy offers certificates of completion, allowing you to showcase your educational achievements.
Photo Credit: Pexels
NPTEL: Supported by IITs and IISc, NPTEL grants free access to high-quality technical courses, further enhanced by the opportunity to earn certifications from these esteemed institutions.
Photo Credit: Pexels
SWAYAM: Avail yourself of free courses from diverse universities through the government initiative, Swayam. Enrolling in these courses not only provides excellent training but also offers certifications.
Photo Credit: Pexels
UpGrad: UpGrad's certifications are tailored to meet market demands, especially in data science and technology. These courses prove beneficial for career advancement.
Photo Credit: Pexels
LinkedIn Learning: Enhance both hard and soft skills with a broad selection of courses available on LinkedIn Learning. This platform is designed to capture the attention of employers and business associates alike.