Empower Yourself: Explore free online courses from top international universities!
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Feb 01, 2024
Harvard University: The institution has opened its virtual doors with over 600 free online courses. Now, you can experience Ivy League learning without spending any money at all.
University of California, Irvine: Explore a wide range of subjects with numerous courses offered by the University of California. There's something for every student's interests and curiosity.
Georgia Institute of Technology: Since 2012, a whopping 3.3 million students have enrolled in the Georgia Institute of Technology's online courses. Discover a fascinating world of knowledge here.
California Institute of the Arts: Ranked 20th for art and design in the QS World University Ranking, the California Institute of the Arts offers a variety of creative courses. Unleash your artistic potential without spending anything here too.
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology: Join an international research university dedicated to science, technology, engineering, and management. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology is your gateway to cutting-edge knowledge.
University College London (UCL): Ranked among the best universities in the United Kingdom by the QS World University Ranking, UCL provides top-notch education accessible to all through free online courses.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT): Renowned globally, MIT stands tall in the QS World University Rankings. Explore the limitless possibilities of learning from one of the world's most prestigious institutions.
Embark on your learning journey with these top international universities that generously offer free online courses. Expand your knowledge, enhance your skills, and open new doors to a world of opportunities- all without spending a penny.