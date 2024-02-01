Top 8 cyber security courses for beginners to combat online cyber threats
If you're looking to get a new phone, now is the time! Amazon has lowered the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Price Drop: The Samsung Galaxy S23 has become more inexpensive. The 512GB model, which was originally priced at Rs. 149900, is now available for Rs. 129500, offering a hefty 14 percent savings.
Trade in your old phone for a discount of up to Rs. 27000 on the Samsung Galaxy S23. The real reduction is based on the model and condition of your old phone. Enter your PIN code to see whether this promotion is available in your area.
But wait, there's more! For just Rs. 2, you can get an Audible subscription that lasts up to four months. Terms and conditions apply.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Specs: The Samsung Galaxy S23 is a premium smartphone with a stylish glass and metal body. It features a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display and is powered by a proprietary Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU.
With its amazing 50 MP, 12 MP, and 10 MP back cameras, this phone shines at photography and can even take 8K films at 30fps. It also boasts a long-lasting 3,900 mAh battery.
When purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S23, take advantage of these fantastic discounts to maximise your savings. Don't pass up this special offer!