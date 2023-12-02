Farzi to Jubilee, discover the top 10 Indian web series of 2023, according to IMDb ratings
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan Published Dec 02, 2023
Unveiling IMDb's latest list, showcasing the hottest Indian web series of 2023 based on user ratings and page views. Let's delve into the top ten chartbusters that have captured the hearts of millions.
#1. Farzi: Released on Amazon Prime in February 2023, "Farzi" marked Shahid Kapoor's digital debut, featuring Vijay Sethupathi. Created by Raj & DK, this series has set the bar high.
#2. Guns and Gulaabs: Raj & DK's thrilling web series, "Guns and Gulaabs," is making waves. Get ready for an adrenaline-packed experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
#3. The Night Manager: Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor shine in "The Night Manager," an adaptation of the British series. Released on Disney+ Hotstar, this series captivates with its suspenseful narrative.
#4. Kohrra: Netflix's critically acclaimed "Kohrra," starring Suvinder Vicky and Barun Sobti, claims the fourth spot. A must-watch for those seeking quality content.
#5. Asur 2: Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti return in "Asur 2" alongside a stellar cast. Dive into the intriguing world as the second season unfolds on June 1, 2023.
#6. Rana Naidu: Featuring Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, and more, "Rana Naidu" takes the sixth spot. Released on Netflix on March 10, 2023, it's a star-studded affair.
#7. Dahaad: Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma shine in "Dahaad," securing the seventh spot. Released on Amazon Prime Video on May 12, 2023, it's a power-packed performance.
#8. Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo: Produced by Dinesh Vijan, this Disney+ Hotstar series stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, and Naseeruddin Shah. Tune in for a captivating experience starting May 5, 2023.
#9. Scoop: Hansal Mehta's "Scoop" brings to life the gripping story of journalist Jigna Vora. Dive into this Indian crime-drama on an exclusive journey through the truth.
#10. Jubilee: Vikramaditya Motwane's "Jubilee" is a 10-episode fictional drama you won't want to miss. Released on April 7 on Amazon Prime, it promises an enthralling viewing experience.