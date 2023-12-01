Top 5 OTT releases to stream this weekend: Watch Mission Raniganj, Dhootha, more online
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Dec 01, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the top 5 OTT releases that you can stream online this weekend including Mission Raniganj, Dhootha, and more.
Photo Credit: Prime Video/YouTube
Mission Raniganj: The story is based on a real-life event of the Raniganj Coalfields collapse and how Jaswant Singh Gill rescued the workers. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the leading role.
Photo Credit: Prime Video/YouTube
The OTT release for Mission Raniganj was set for December 1, 2023 on Netflix, therefore, you can watch the film online this weekend.
Photo Credit: Prime Video/YouTube
Dhootha: It is a supernatural thriller web series which stars Naga Chaitanya. It revolves around a famous journalist who becomes a victim of crimes he did not actually commit.
Photo Credit: Prime Video/YouTube
Dhootha's OTT release was scheduled for today, which is December 1. You can stream the series online on Amazon Prime Video.
Photo Credit: Maddock film/ YouTube
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: It is a Bollywood drama that stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan who struggle to buy a house due to various implications.
Photo Credit: Maddock film/ YouTube
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release date is scheduled for December 2, therefore you can watch the film online on JioCinema this weekend.
Photo Credit: Magic frames/ YouTube
Garudan: The courtroom drama film stars Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon are stuck between a legal battle to get justice. The film is directed by Arun Varma and the screenplay is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas
Photo Credit: Magic frames/ YouTube
Garudan will hit the OTT platform on December 1, 2023, which is today on Amazon Prime Video.
Photo Credit: Sun TV/ YouTube
800: It is a sports biopic which is based on Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. The film stars stars Madhur Mittal, Mahima Nambiar, Naren, Naaser, Vela Ramamurthy, Riythvika, and more.
Photo Credit: Sun TV/ YouTube
800 will be available to stream online on Jio Cinema from December 2. Therefore, you can watch the film online this weekend.