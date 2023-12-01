Top 5 OTT releases to stream this weekend: Watch Mission Raniganj, Dhootha, more online

Published Dec 01, 2023
Check out the top 5 OTT releases that you can stream online this weekend including Mission Raniganj, Dhootha, and more.

Mission Raniganj: The story is based on a real-life event of the Raniganj Coalfields collapse and how Jaswant Singh Gill rescued the workers. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the leading role.

The OTT release for Mission Raniganj was set for December 1, 2023 on Netflix, therefore, you can watch the film online this weekend.

Dhootha: It is a  supernatural thriller web series which stars Naga Chaitanya. It revolves around a famous journalist who becomes a victim of crimes he did not actually commit.

Dhootha's OTT release was scheduled for today, which is December 1. You can stream the series online on Amazon Prime Video. 

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: It is a Bollywood drama that stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan who struggle to buy a house due to various implications. 

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release date is scheduled for December 2, therefore you can watch the film online on JioCinema this weekend.

Garudan: The courtroom drama film stars Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon are stuck between a legal battle to get justice. The film is directed by Arun Varma and the screenplay is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas

Garudan will hit the OTT platform on December 1, 2023, which is today on Amazon Prime Video.

800:  It is a sports biopic which is based on Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. The film stars stars Madhur Mittal, Mahima Nambiar, Naren, Naaser, Vela Ramamurthy, Riythvika, and more.

800 will be available to stream online on Jio Cinema from December 2. Therefore, you can watch the film online this weekend.

