From Motorola edge 40 to Motorola e13, exciting discounts now available; check prices
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Looking to buy a Motorola smartphone? Check out the exclusive discount it has announced on its smartphone range including Motorola edge 40, moto g and Moto e series lineups for the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Product Page
The Motorola edge 40 is the world’s slimmest 5G Phone with IP68 underwater protection and the world's 1st MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Processor along with the segment 1st 144Hz 3D curved display with edge lights.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
The price of this Motorola smartphone has been reduced to Rs. 27999 from Rs. 29999.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Product Page
The Motorola G32 features 6.5” full HD+ display with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
The Motorola G32 will cost you just Rs. 10,999 on Flipkart instead of Rs. 11999.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Product Page
The Motorola edge 30 ultra with 12GB RAM+256 GB storage comes with the world’s first 200MP camera and is available at an effective price of Rs. 42,499.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Product Page
The Motorola G62 features 12 5G bands including all Indian 5G bands for assured and seamless connectivity across Indian operators and states, a smooth 120Hz Display and a blazing fast Snapdragon 695 processor.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
The Motorola G62 will be available at a price starting at just Rs. 13,999.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Product Page
The Motorola e13 is backed by a strong 5000mAh battery.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
The Motorola e13 with the 4 GB RAM +64GB storage variant is available at just Rs. 7,299.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Read more
While the 2+64 GB storage variant of the Motorola e13 is available at Rs.5,849.