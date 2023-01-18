 Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Motorola Mobile Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G

    Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G

    Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 54,999 in India with 200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4610 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G from HT Tech. Buy Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹54,999
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP
    60 MP
    4610 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G Price in India

    Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G price in India starts at Rs.54,999. The lowest price of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G is Rs.53,999 on amazon.in.

    Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • 00h 24m 38s
    • Yes
    • Yes, Turbo Power, 125W
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4610 mAh
    Camera
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • ISO-CELL
    • Single
    • 60 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(0.6µm pixel size)
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • 16300 x 12300 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • F1.9
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Dust proof
    • 161.7 mm
    • Interstellar Black, Starlight White
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
    • 8.3 mm
    • 73.5 mm
    • 198.5 grams
    Display
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 395 ppi
    • 92.12 %
    • 20:9
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 1250 nits
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • 144 Hz
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • P-OLED
    • 90.38 %
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • September 22, 2022 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Motorola
    • Edge 30 Ultra 5G
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v5.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.11 W/kg, Body: 1.17 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) / 3700(band 43) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) / 3700(band 43) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    Performance
    • 16.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
    • LPDDR5
    • 4 nm
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • 8 GB
    • Adreno 730
    Smart TV Features
    • 200MP + 50MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • No
    Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5g