Geomagnetic storm to impact Earth today? Know what NASA revealed
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 20, 2023
Earth had been struck recently by geomagnetic storm due to a coronal mass ejection (CME) fired off by the Sun and it created stunning auroras over Canada and Norway.
Dr. Tamitha Skov, a space weather physicist, analyzed data from NASA's SOHO and predicted a significant geomagnetic storm on October 20 or 21.
Space weather trackers and those who monitor geomagnetic conditions are anticipating this upcoming event.
Solar Storm Probability: Dr. Skov's assessment indicates a 65% chance of a significant solar storm today, with the potential for auroras visible at higher latitudes.
G1-Class Solar Storm: A G1-class solar storm is expected today, which could impact mid-latitudes with a 30% chance of minor geomagnetic storm activity.
SOHO's Contribution: NASA's SOHO satellite, launched in 1995 with the European Space Agency, has been instrumental in studying the Sun and its effects on the solar system and it is still providing valuable data on a daily basis.
Scientific Instruments: SOHO is equipped with various instruments, including the EIT, MDI, and LASCO, enabling it to capture images of the Sun's corona, measure surface velocity and magnetic fields, and observe the faint corona.
Solar Activity Monitoring: SOHO's instruments play a crucial role in monitoring solar activity and predicting potential geomagnetic storms.
Geomagnetic storms raise awareness about the captivating yet disruptive power of space weather and the importance of monitoring and studying them.
The collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency through the SOHO mission highlights the international effort to understand and prepare for space weather events.