30-minute warning before killer solar storm strikes, warns NASA as it deploys AI system

Killer solar storms pose a significant threat to Earth and shockingly, they can cause power outages and communication disruptions including phones and Internet. Now, NASA has harnessed AI to create a revolutionary early warning system.

The Role of AI in solar storm prediction: The AI system offers 30-minute notice period before a devastating solar storm strikes. NASA's team is applying AI to analyze solar storm data, aiming to enhance preparedness.

30-Minute Solar Storm Warning: This is possible simply because the speed of light, which is faster than solar material ejected by huge explosions on the Sun, will reach Earth sooner.

However, at the most, this system by NASA can provide a 30-minute advance notice of a killer solar storm strike on Earth.

Past solar storms have caused hours-long power outages and damaged electrical and communication infrastructure. Quebec event caused a huge power grid failure. Carrington event over 150 years ago is also a horrific example.

Several satellites, including ACE, Wind, IMP-8, and Geotail, supply data to NASA. However, predicting solar storm impacts requires more than just knowing a solar storm is coming.

The NASA researchers collected data from surface-based stations affected by previous solar storms detected by satellites, bridging the gap between satellite information and on-ground impact.

DAGGER, the AI model developed for this purpose by NASA, can predict the severity and direction of solar storm events in less than a second and can make predictions every minute.

DAGGER is a game-changer in predicting solar storms globally, overcoming previous computational challenges. It can provide quick predictions for the entire Earth's surface to NASA.

DAGGER will be available on an open-source platform, allowing utility and communication companies to integrate it into their systems before the peak of the 11-year solar cycle in 2025, ensuring faster response to a killer solar storm.

