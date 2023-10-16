AR3460 solar flare to spark geomagnetic storm on Earth? Know what NASA reveals
Published Oct 16, 2023
Solar flares are a lingering threat to Earth. If not monitored regularly, they can be dangerous. NASA keeps a constant watch on the Sun to monitor solar flares and their associated geomagnetic storms as they have a tendency to strike Earth and endanger the electronic and electric infra.
NASA has recently observed an M-CLass solar flare called AR3460, which can potentially spark a geomagnetic storm on Earth.
NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) has identified a sunspot known as AR3460 with a "beta-gamma" magnetic field on the Sun's surface which has the potential to cause a geomagnetic storm on Earth.
Sunspots like AR3460 have the potential to trigger solar flares, particularly M-class solar flares, which can be fired out and when they hit Earth, they spark geomagnetic storms.
Due to the increase in solar activity, this sunspot has been under observation by NASA for the past week.
These solar flares may lead to geomagnetic storms and can have significant consequences, including power and radio blackouts, auroras, radiation exposure to people on airplanes, and even potential interference with technological instruments.
According to a report by Spaceweather.com, the presence of a "beta-gamma" magnetic field in AR3460 increases the likelihood of solar flares and magnetic reconnection, potentially resulting in a strong Geomagnetic storm.
NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory employs instruments such as the Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI), Extreme Ultraviolet Variability Experiment (EVE), and Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) to monitor and collect data on various solar activities.
These instruments provide the understanding and prediction of solar flares so that preparatory measures can be taken for geomagnetic storms.