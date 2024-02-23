Google introduces a new design interface for its login page; Know what’s new
Published Feb 23, 2024
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Google has introduced a new for its account login page, giving it a more modern look. Know all about the new changes.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Google has introduced a new design interface for the account login page which aligns with the design of its other products and its ‘Material You’ theme.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The new changes are said to change the entire look and feel of the login interface and make it look “ more modern.”
Photo Credit: Pexels
Google said, “This is strictly a change in visual appearance, there are no functionality impacts or changes.”
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The new login page look includes the shift of the email/phone text field to the right side of the desktop screen.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Google logo and other information have been shifted to the left side of the screen.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The “Next” button has been changed to a pill-shaped design instead of a rectangle shape.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The new Google login page changes will soon be reflected on your PC and mobile devices, with the global rollout likely completed by March 4.
