After Apple iPhones, Made in India Google Pixel smartphones coming soon

After Apple iPhones, Made in India Google Pixel smartphones too are set to come soon! Alphabet Inc has told suppliers to start making the Google Pixel smartphones in India by next quarter at the earliest, as part of its plan to ship more than 10 million Pixel phones this year, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday. Notably, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 are manufactured in India. In fact, significantly, almost all iPhones are made in India and China, with Apple looking to widen its manufacturing by increasingly turning to the former. This was after facing a huge number of problems at its Chinese manufacturing bases during the Covid epidemic.

Google would start manufacturing smartphones in India and its flagship Pixel 8 will be available in 2024, it said last October, as it focuses more on a key growth market.

The move will also help Google diversify its supply chain away from China, the Nikkei report said, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The tech giant will prepare production lines for its high-end Pixel 8 Pro smartphones in the coming weeks and start producing phones in the April-June quarter, the report added, citing multiple sources.

The report did not say how many phones Google plans to manufacture India nor if the phones will be for sale in the country or for exports.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

