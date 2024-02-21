Google unveils Gemma, a family of AI models for open-source developers; Know all about it

Google has announced its latest innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) called Gemma on the heels of the launch of Gemini Pro 1.5 Pro a few days ago. Developed by Google DeepMind, It is a family of lightweight and open AI models that Google says Gemma is built from the same research and technology that was used to create Gemini.

Announcing Gemma, Sundar Pichai, Google and Alphabet CEO posted on X, “Introducing Gemma - a family of lightweight, state-of-the-art open models for their class built from the same research & tech used to create the Gemini models.”

Google announces Gemma

Google has introduced Gemma in two variants - Gemma 2B and 7B, and each of them is released with pre-trained and instruction-tuned variants. In a blog post, Google said that both of them share technical and infrastructure components with Gemini. Gemma has been developed to assist developers and researchers in building AI responsibly.

Gemma supports tools that are frequently used by Google Cloud developers, including Colab and Kaggle notebooks. It also supports frameworks such as JAX, PyTorch, Keras 3.0, and Hugging Face Transformers. Google says Gemma can run on a laptop, workstation, or on Google Cloud. “With these new open models, developers can now build with and customize in Vertex AI and run it on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE),” the company says.

Coming to its capabilities, Google says “Gemma surpasses significantly larger models on key benchmarks while adhering to our rigorous standards for safe and responsible outputs.”

With Vertex AI, Gemma can be used to build generative AI apps for lightweight tasks such as text generation, summarization, and Q&A. It also supports real-time generative AI use cases that require low latency. Google has also collaborated with Nvidia to optimize Gemma for NVIDIA GPUs.

Google says developers can start working with Gemma models today on Google Cloud in Vertex AI and GKE.

