GTA 5 fans rejoice: Claim two free games and cars, including LA Noire, with GTA Plus subscription offer
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 09, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Exciting news for GTA fans! Rockstar Games is offering two free games this month along with two free cars for GTA Online players.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Rockstar's GTA 5 remains a hit with constant updates. Players can now snag two free cars to amp up their GTA Online experience.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA Plus Subscription: Rockstar introduces GTA Plus, a monthly membership offering perks like in-game currency, exclusive discounts, and more for GTA Online players.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA Plus subscribers enjoy digital currency, new vehicles, and exclusive discounts. Now, they also get free game downloads and additional benefits.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Classic Titles : This month, GTA Plus gifts LA Noire, a captivating detective game set in the 1940s. Solve mysteries through detailed investigations and interrogations.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Masterful Detective Gameplay : Experience groundbreaking facial animations in LA Noire. Detect lies and emotions to crack cases in this immersive detective adventure.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Solve Mysteries, Uncover Truths: LA Noire challenges players to unravel complex crimes through keen observation and interrogation skills. Immerse yourself in this gripping narrative.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Exclusive Offer for Subscribers: Don't miss out on this incredible offer! GTA Plus subscribers can claim LA Noire and two free cars for GTA Online. It's a steal!
Check related web stories:
GTA Online: Top 5 exciting expectations from summer update 2024- Details
GTA 6 alternatives: 6 adventure games to fuel your excitement before it launches
GTA 6 launch: Fans call for more normal cars, want supercars rarity
Unforgettable GTA icons: 5 Characters that defined the series with unmatched roles
View more