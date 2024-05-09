GTA 5 fans rejoice: Claim two free games and cars, including LA Noire, with GTA Plus subscription offer

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 09, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Exciting news for GTA fans! Rockstar Games is offering two free games this month along with two free cars for GTA Online players.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar's GTA 5 remains a hit with constant updates. Players can now snag two free cars to amp up their GTA Online experience.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA Plus Subscription: Rockstar introduces GTA Plus, a monthly membership offering perks like in-game currency, exclusive discounts, and more for GTA Online players.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA Plus subscribers enjoy digital currency, new vehicles, and exclusive discounts. Now, they also get free game downloads and additional benefits.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Classic Titles : This month, GTA Plus gifts LA Noire, a captivating detective game set in the 1940s. Solve mysteries through detailed investigations and interrogations.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Masterful Detective Gameplay : Experience groundbreaking facial animations in LA Noire. Detect lies and emotions to crack cases in this immersive detective adventure.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Solve Mysteries, Uncover Truths: LA Noire challenges players to unravel complex crimes through keen observation and interrogation skills. Immerse yourself in this gripping narrative.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Exclusive Offer for Subscribers:  Don't miss out on this incredible offer! GTA Plus subscribers can claim LA Noire and two free cars for GTA Online. It's a steal!

Check related web stories:
GTA Online: Top 5 exciting expectations from summer update 2024- Details
GTA 6 alternatives: 6 adventure games to fuel your excitement before it launches
GTA 6 launch: Fans call for more normal cars, want supercars rarity
Unforgettable GTA icons: 5 Characters that defined the series with unmatched roles
View more