Unforgettable GTA icons: 5 Characters that defined the series with unmatched roles
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 05, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games has a knack for creating unforgettable characters in the GTA series. From protagonists to antagonists, these characters have left an indelible mark on players' minds, making them integral to the gaming experience.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Niko Bellic: Niko Bellic, from GTA 4, stands out as one of the most well-written characters in the series. His quest for vengeance coupled with a troubled past and emotional depth make him unforgettable.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Carl “CJ” Johnson: Carl "CJ" Johnson, the protagonist of GTA San Andreas, is celebrated for his grit, humour, and charismatic personality. Players resonate with CJ's journey through ups and downs, making San Andreas a fan favourite.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Tommy Vercetti: Tommy Vercetti, voiced by Ray Liotta in GTA Vice City, is remembered for being the first speaking protagonist in the series. His strong personality and skills make him an iconic character.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Big Smoke: Big Smoke, an antagonist in GTA San Andreas, defies expectations by betraying CJ, his close friend. This unexpected twist adds depth to his character, making him memorable.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Trevor Philips: Trevor Philips, from GTA 5, is the epitome of an unhinged anti-hero. His questionable actions, including the brutal murder of another character, make him unforgettable to players.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
With the anticipation building for GTA 6, fans eagerly await the introduction of new characters who could potentially join the ranks of these unforgettable GTA icons.