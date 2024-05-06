GTA 6 launch: Fans call for more normal cars, want supercars rarity
Published May 06, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA 6 fans on Reddit are expressing a desire for more ordinary cars in the game rather than the usual supercars.
A Reddit user suggests GTA 6 should feature a wider range of normal and moderately fast cars, with supercars being rarer and pricier.
Supporting the idea, viva-la-vendredi agrees that supercars should be rare to find in the game to maintain their value and uniqueness.
Diverse Car Models: Users express interest in seeing cars from Toyota, KIA, Mercedes-Benz, and more in GTA 6, enhancing realism and variety.
Mafia 2 Inspiration: Drawing inspiration from Mafia 2, GTA 6 might incorporate a carjacking system where difficulty scales with vehicle value.
GTA 6 Leaks: Leaks reveal familiar cars returning to GTA 6 from GTA 5, hinting at a mix of classic and new vehicles in the game, including regular cars like Futo and Buffalo.
Rockstar's Response: Rockstar's recent GTA Online updates have introduced more regular cars, fueling hope among fans that GTA 6 will follow suit, offering a balanced car selection.
While supercars have been a staple in GTA games, fans are eager for GTA 6 to prioritise normal cars, adding diversity and realism to the virtual world of gaming.
