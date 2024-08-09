GTA 6 based in India, imaged by AI
Aug 09, 2024
We used AI to see how GTA 6 would look if it was based in India.
GTA 6 is one the most anticipated games in the world right now.
Successor to GTA 5, the GTA 6’s official teaser is already out.
GTA 6 is scheduled for a Fall 2025 release.
It is expected that a new trailer of GTA 6 will be released by the end of 2024.
Although the images of India based GTA 6 are created by AI, it will be interesting to see a similar mod in the actual game.
GTA 6 Online is expected to introduce official modding support.
