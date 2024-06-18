GTA 6 prepares to evade past mistakes: 5 pitfalls the game must sidestep
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA 6, the highly anticipated addition to the franchise, has fans eager for an evolution of gameplay. However, certain pitfalls from previous games should be left behind to ensure its success.
Difficulty Spikes: Difficulty spikes have plagued past GTA titles, frustrating players with sudden, excessive challenges like the infamous RC missions and intense storyline peaks. GTA 6 should offer balanced difficulty options to enhance player enjoyment.
Removing Features: Past sequels have seen beloved features axed, from comprehensive customization to interactive activities like eating out or bowling. GTA 6 must retain these elements to maintain continuity and enhance player engagement.
Carrying Arsenal: Historically, GTA protagonists have been able to carry an unrealistic array of weaponry, which breaks immersion. GTA 6 should adopt a more realistic approach to weapon management to enrich the gameplay experience.
Phone Call Overload: Introduced in GTA 4, incessant phone calls from NPCs became a source of player annoyance. This feature persisted in GTA Online, detracting from gameplay. GTA 6 should minimise or rethink this mechanic for a smoother player experience.
Unrealistic Cop Behaviour: A perennial issue across GTA titles has been the unrealistic behaviour of law enforcement. From overly aggressive responses to omniscient crime detection, the AI behaviour often breaks immersion. GTA 6 should prioritise more nuanced and realistic police interactions.
As GTA 6 prepares to redefine the franchise, learning from past missteps is crucial. By avoiding these five pitfalls, Rockstar Games can ensure a more polished and immersive gaming experience for fans worldwide.