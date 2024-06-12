GTA 6 trailer showcases diverse wildlife: Expect encounters with alligators, dolphins, flamingo and more
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jun 12, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The GTA 6 trailer has introduced a variety of animals that could be part of its open world. Florida's rich wildlife is mirrored in the game's first trailer. Here are 10 confirmed animals, fish, and birds you can spot in GTA 6.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Miniature Pinscher Dog: A miniature pinscher dog is seen running alongside two NPCs on the beach. Its small size makes it easy to miss.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Green Iguana: A green iguana is perched on a homeless person’s shoulder at Ocean Drive. Expect to see them in the wild too.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
North American Alligator: A North American alligator is spotted entering a convenience store. This reflects real-life occurrences in Florida.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Loggerhead Sea Turtle: Loggerhead sea turtles, commonly found around Palm Beach, appear swimming in a group in the trailer.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Common Bottlenose Dolphin: A pod of common bottlenose dolphins swims near the beach. These friendly creatures often interact with humans.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Tiger Shark: Tiger sharks, deadly fish that return from GTA 5, are seen in the waters. They can kill a person with a single attack.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Brown Pelican: A squadron of brown pelicans is seen flying in formation. These birds are common near seaside areas in the game.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
American Flamingo: American flamingos, often associated with Florida, are present in GTA 6. They are a common sight in real-life Florida too.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Rottweiler: Rottweilers, though not in the trailer, are hinted at through a poster. This suggests the return of the Chop-famed breed.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Duck: A flock of spotted ducks appears in a swamp scene. This marks their first appearance in the series, reflecting their presence in Florida.