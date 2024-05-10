GTA 6 teased with Rockstar Games sharing possible new screenshots and cover art
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 10, 2024
Fans of the Grand Theft Auto series, get ready to rejoice! Rockstar Games might be dropping some juicy updates for GTA 6 soon.
Five months ago, the first trailer for GTA 6 smashed records on YouTube. It teased the return to Vice City, set in the fictional state of Leonida, and introduced the game's protagonists, Lucia and Jason.
Recent signs suggest that Rockstar Games has something up its sleeve for eager fans.
API Update: A vigilant fan-made Twitter bot tracking Rockstar's API discovered four new links hinting at possible new content for GTA 6: screenshots and maybe even cover art. But, alas, clicking these links leads to nowhere (404 error), indicating the content isn't uploaded yet.
Social Media Cleanup: Rockstar's recent Instagram cleanup has caught attention. They cleared out most content except for GTA Online DLC, GTA+, music labels, and minor posts. This move echoes their actions before dropping the first trailer.
Earnings Call on May 16th: Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, has an earnings call scheduled for May 16th. This, combined with the recent hints, strongly suggests that a GTA 6 reveal might be on the horizon.
Leaks and Expectations: Rumours and leaks indicate that new screenshots and cover art could emerge within the next week. While the official release is slated for 2025, this sneak peek could satiate fans' hunger for now.
Keep an eye out for updates, as Rockstar Games prepares to unveil more about the highly anticipated GTA 6.