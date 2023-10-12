Have iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12? Know how much Apple will pay you for them
Published Oct 12, 2023
If you have an old iPhone but want to upgrade to the newest one, you can trade in your old device.
Trading in can get you a good discount while also reducing your carbon footprint and e-waste!
The discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old iPhone.
Check out the discount you can get if you trade in your old iPhone.
iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to Rs. 67800
iPhone 14 Pro: Up to Rs. 64500
iPhone 14: Up to Rs. 40000
iPhone SE 3: Up to Rs. 21450
iPhone 13: Up to Rs. 38200
iPhone 12: Up to Rs. 27400
iPhone 11: Up to Rs. 21200
iPhone XR: Up to Rs. 13800
iPhone X: Up to Rs. 12950
iPhone 8: Up to Rs. 8550
