Have iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12? Know how much Apple will pay you for them

Published Oct 12, 2023
If you have an old iPhone but want to upgrade to the newest one, you can trade in your old device.

Trading in can get you a good discount while also reducing your carbon footprint and e-waste!

The discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old iPhone.

Check out the discount you can get if you trade in your old iPhone.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to Rs. 67800

iPhone 14 Pro: Up to Rs. 64500

iPhone 14: Up to Rs. 40000

iPhone SE 3: Up to Rs. 21450

iPhone 13: Up to Rs. 38200

iPhone 12: Up to Rs. 27400

iPhone 11: Up to Rs. 21200

iPhone XR: Up to Rs. 13800

iPhone X: Up to Rs. 12950

iPhone 8: Up to Rs. 8550

