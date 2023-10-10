iPhone 14 price cut! Get amazing discounts and offers during Amazon Sale 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Huge discounts on premium smartphones like the iPhone 14 Pro have been rolled out during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The iPhone 14 Pro with 128GB storage is originally priced at Rs. 129,900 on Amazon.
Check here
Photo Credit: Unsplash
During the Amazon sale, you can get an initial 8 percent discount on the iPhone 14 Pro, reducing its price to Rs. 119,990.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Additionally, there's an exchange offer available, allowing you to further reduce the price by trading in your old smartphone.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
you can also enjoy an extra benefit of a 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 100) on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The exchange offer can provide a discount of up to Rs. 50,000, but your old smartphone must be in excellent condition to maximize its value
Check product
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The availability of the exchange offer depends on your location, so check by entering your PIN code.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The iPhone 14 Pro features a 15.54 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
It includes a 48MP main camera for high-resolution photography and supports 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 fps for cinematic mode. This smartphone is a great choice for photography enthusiasts.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Take advantage of these discounts and offers on Amazon if you're considering upgrading to a premium smartphone like the iPhone 14 Pro before the offer ends.
