Have iPhone 14 Pro: Know 5 amazing things you must try with the phone
Apple iPhone 14 Pro are the top models in the series and pack some exciting features.
Some of these features can be tried even on older iPhone models simply by updating to iOS 16.
Here are 5 things you can try doing on your iPhone 14 Pro.
Crash Detection: If your iPhone 14 Pro detects a severe car crash, your device can help connect you to emergency services. Crash Detection is designed to detect severe car crashes.
Always-On display: With the Always-On display, your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max dims the Lock Screen while still showing helpful information, like the time, widgets, and wallpaper.
Use 48MP camera: It can be used to take ProRaw Photos. You can enable ProRAW mode by going to the Settings then Camera and click on Formats. You will then have to turn on Apple ProRaw and tap ProRAW Resolution, then choose 12 MP or 48 MP.
View WiFi passwords on your iPhone: With iOS 16, you can use Face ID to see and copy Wi-Fi passwords.
To view the password, all you need to do is go to the Settings app, tap Wi-Fi. Find the Wi-Fi network that you want to see the password for, then tap the Info button.
Use Siri to send messages automatically: In order to let Siri automatically send messages you will have to go to the Settings App and click on Siri and Search then tap on Automatically Send Messages.
The iPhone 14 Pro (128GB) is currently priced at Rs. 117999 on Flipkart.