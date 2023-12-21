In a first, bunq launches generative AI tool, Finn; know how to get your own personal accountant
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 21, 2023
A Dutch-based bank, bunq introduces its new generative AI tool called Finn which helps users to make better financial decisions, just like a personal accountant. Know how it works.
bunq is known as the second-largest neobank in Europe which has taken a step forward towards innovation and has announced its new GenAI platform called Finn.
The bunq mobile app’s search bar will now be replaced with Finn which will help users to “plan their finances, better budget, navigate the app, easily find transactions and much more.”
Finn runs on the large language models (LLMs) which enable the tool to give and take text-based prompts.
Ali Niknam, founder and CEO of bunq said, “Years of AI innovation, coupled with laser focus on our users, allowed us to completely transform banking as you know it.”
bunq’s Finn tool makes you aware of all your personal banking habits such as bank account, spending habits, savings and more related to your banking details.
Bunq also laid out some examples of what users can ask Finn, it said, “What is the average amount I spend on groceries per month?” or “How much did I spend on Amazon this year?”
The banking organization aims to transform their services and Finn is the step forward which will be more than just a search query. The generative AI tool is “far more complex.”
With the announcement of its GenAI tool Finn, bunq became the first AI-powered bank in Europe.
Additionally, the company joins Google and Amazon in embracing the power of artificial intelligence.
As per reports, Finn has been made available to all the users in Europe.
