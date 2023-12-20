Apple AirPods 4 tipped to get a new design, ANC, and more; Know what’s coming
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 20, 2023
Apple is gearing up to release the next-gen AirPods, ubiquitously known as Apple AirPods 4, as per Mark Gurman.
Two versions of the Apple AirPods 4 will be unveiled, each catering to different price points.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Both versions will be aimed at replacing both the AirPods 3 and the more affordable AirPods 2.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The AirPods 4 will boast a redesigned look, resembling a blend of the current AirPods and the AirPods Pro, featuring shorter stems.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
While it remains uncertain whether the earbuds will incorporate silicone tips, an improved fit is anticipated.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The new case for the AirPods 4 will include built-in speakers for Find My alerts and a USB-C charging port.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The higher-end AirPods 4 will likely feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
This means that customers will likely be able to enjoy ANC at a more affordable price point.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The anticipated release date for the AirPods 4 is 2024, likely around September, coinciding with Apple's introduction of new iPhone models.
Check related web stories:
5 best flagship smartphones of 2023: From iPhone 15 Pro Max to Google Pixel 8 Pro, check the full list
Top 10 free iPhone games in 2023: BGMI, Ludo King, Subway Surfer, Call of Duty, more
Top Apple Arcade games of 2023: NBA 2K23, Asphalt 8, Football Manager 2023, and more
Top Paid iPhone Games of 2023: Know the fan favorites of the year - Hitman Sniper, Minecraft, more
View more