: iOS 18 finally catches up: 5 features Android users have been enjoying from years
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 16, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check out 5 such iOS 18 features which Android users have been experiencing for a long time.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apple announced their upcoming operating system for the iPhone, iOS 18 with several new features.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
While iOS 18 have several advanced features including AI integration. However, it lacked several features that Android users have been using for years.
Photo Credit: Apple
Check out the 5 iOS 18 features which was already available on Android devices.
Photo Credit: AP
Customise Home Screen: One of the unique features of Android was customising the home and lock screen. However, for iPhone users, it has been announced with 18th generation of OS.
Photo Credit: Apple
Game Mode: Apple finally announced its own version of gaming mode with iOS 18 like several Android smartphones.
Photo Credit: Apple
Lock or Hide apps: App lock and hiding personal apps have now been finally introduced for iPhone which was an older concept for Android users.
Photo Credit: Apple
RCS Messages: This new messaging functionality was introduced by Google, and Apple now has finally announced its own version of RCS with iOS 18.
Photo Credit: Apple
Photos Layout: Now, Apple users can also categorise their images within the Photos app.
