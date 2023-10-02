iPhone 13 price drop! Amazon is offering a huge 25% discount today; Check it out now
Published Oct 02, 2023
Apple iPhone 13 price drop has been rolled out on Amazon and there are huge savings to be made in the various offers. Check out the Amazon deal now.
Now you can buy this premium smartphone at a very low cost, as Amazon is offering a huge price cut on the Apple iPhone 13 128 GB variant.
Apart from the initial discount, there is an exchange offer also available on iPhone 13.
Check out how you can buy Apple iPhone 13 at a very low price with the help of these discount.
There is a straight 25 percent discount available on iPhone 13, offered by Amazon.
The original price of the iPhone 13 listed on Amazon is Rs. 69900, however, you can buy it now for only Rs. 52499 after the discount.
Amazon is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs. 37500 on iPhone 13.
To avail the exchange offer on iPhone 13, your old phone that you are trading in should be in good condition.
The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen along with an A15 Bionic chip which is very smooth and great for gaming.
Make full use of this great offer, before it’s too late. Make the purchase now!
