iPhone 14 Pro is available with a huge price cut on Amazon today! Check discount here
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 02, 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Waiting to buy the iPhone 14 Pro after iPhone 15 launch made it cheaper? Check out this huge price cut that Amazon has rolled out on this iPhone model.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available at a huge discounted range on Amazon, making it the best time to purchase the top model.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Dynamic Island, which is being hyped after its addition to the iPhone 15 models.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
iPhone 14 Pro comes with a 48MP main camera with a quad-pixel sensor that captures very detailed images.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The iPhone 14 Pro is powered by an A16 Bionic chipset with a faster 6-core CPU to provide users with exceptional smartphone performance.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
It claims to provide all-day battery life and up to 23 hours of video playback. The feature-filled Apple iPhone can be yours at a very low price courtesy of Amazon sale.
Tap to buy
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The 128GB variant of iPhone 14 Pro originally retails for Rs.129900, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.119900.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The e-commerce website is providing a massive 8 percent discount on the iPhone 14 Pro.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Additionally, buyers can also avail exchange offer while purchasing the iPhone 14 Pro. They just have to exchange their old smartphone with the new one.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
According to Amazon, buyers can get up to Rs.37500 off by trading their old smartphone. However, the value will be set based on the model and its working conditions.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Buyers can also avail a low cost EMI of up to Rs. 5814 on eligible bank cards.
Check related web stories:
Have iPhone? There is something hidden in screen that makes money for Apple
Get iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in minutes with Blinkit's Doorstep Delivery
Want to buy iPhone 15? Have iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or iPhone 12? Know it price
Top 10 iOS 17 features coming to iPhones today: Contact Posters, Journal app, more
View more