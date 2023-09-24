Get iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in minutes with Blinkit's Doorstep Delivery

Published Sep 24, 2023
Apple fans in India can now breathe a sigh of relief as they do not have to stand in long, muggy queues, have scuffles with others, or wait hours and hours there in order to get the latest iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. 

Blinkit, in partnership with Unicorn, offers lightning-fast delivery of the highly anticipated iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore. 

So, say goodbye to online store frustrations and long wait times – the latest Apple devices are just moments away from your doorstep! Yes, you can experience the future today as Blinkit Delivers iPhone 15 Series Within minutes!

2. The Apple Online Store and other popular e-commerce platforms may be facing booking challenges, but Blinkit, a quick commerce entity, has come to the rescue by offering doorstep delivery within minutes for these iPhones.

The official sale of Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus has begun in India, and these products are now available on the Blinkit platform.

Blinkit customers have several attractive offers to choose from, including no-cost EMI options, low-cost EMI plans, and the opportunity to earn cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 when using eligible HDFC cards.

This partnership between Blinkit and Unicorn APR serves as a testament to the growing demand for quick and convenient delivery services, especially for premium electronic devices like the iPhone.  

The availability of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus on Blinkit's platform ensures that customers in select cities can avoid the hassle of waiting in long lines or struggling with online booking systems.

With the promise of rapid delivery, Apple enthusiasts can experience the latest innovations without delay, enhancing the overall customer experience.

This collaboration reflects the changing landscape of retail and e-commerce, where businesses are seeking innovative ways to meet customer demands even for high-end products like iPhone 15.

