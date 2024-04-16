iPhone 14 gets 10% off on Amazon; Check latest price and other discounts
Published Apr 16, 2024
iPhones are known to be the best in the business, offering top-of-the-line features and a robust ecosystem that brings great interoperability between devices.
This ease of use is one of the primary reasons Apple’s smartphones have become so popular, but it can be daunting to find a starting point.
The iPhone 14 is one of the best entry points in the Apple ecosystem. So, if you’re looking for a powerful iPhone on a budget, then check out this iPhone 14 price on Amazon.
The 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 is originally priced at Rs. 69900 on Amazon, which is considered a premium price for a smartphone.
However, Amazon has rolled out a 10% discount on the iPhone 14, after which, you can get it at a reduced price of Rs. 62800.
Interested customers can avail of an exchange offer of up to Rs. 34150 which not only helps them get a discount on the new devices but also reduces their carbon footprint!
It should be noted that the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone.
There are also no-cost EMI offers which come in handy when you do not wish to pay the whole cost of the smartphone in one go.
