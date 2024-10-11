iPhone 14 gets massive ₹8900 off in Flipkart sale: Check out deals and discounts
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 11, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Planning to buy a new iPhone this festive season? Now is the perfect time as Flipkart is offering a huge discount on top iPhone models.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 14 is currently available at a reasonable price on Flipkart after a significant price drop.
Photo Credit: Apple
Know how you can get an iPhone 14 at a much lower price than its original price.
Photo Credit: reuters
iPhone 14 is originally priced at ₹59900 for 128GB storage, however, you can get it for just ₹50999.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
In addition to a 14% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can get up to ₹1500 on Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions to further reduce the price.
Photo Credit: Apple
However, the original exchange value will be based on your smartphone’s model and working conditions.
Check related web stories:
Stunning images of universe capture by NASA James Webb, Hubble Telescope
Red Dead Redemption Poker guide: Master texas Hold'Em and win big across the Wild West frontier
View more