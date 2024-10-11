iPhone 14 gets massive ₹8900 off in Flipkart sale: Check out deals and discounts

Published Oct 11, 2024
Planning to buy a new iPhone this festive season? Now is the perfect time as Flipkart is offering a huge discount on top iPhone models. 

iPhone 14 is currently available at a reasonable price on Flipkart after a significant price drop. 

Know how you can get an iPhone 14 at a much lower price than its original price. 

iPhone 14 is originally priced at ₹59900 for 128GB storage, however, you can get it for just ₹50999.

In addition to a 14% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.

Buyers can get up to ₹1500 on Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions to further reduce the price. 

However, the original exchange value will be based on your smartphone’s model and working conditions.

