Red Dead Redemption Poker guide: Master texas Hold'Em and win big across the Wild West frontier
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 10, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Red Dead Redemption allows players to step into the Wild West as John Marston, and poker is one way to make money.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
You can find poker tables across all three states in Red Dead Redemption, each with varying buy-ins as the game progresses.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The higher buy-ins in advanced locations, like the Blackwater Hotel, offer a chance for greater winnings – but also bigger losses.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
To access the Blackwater Hotel's poker game, unlock West Elizabeth and complete the second mission in the main campaign.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
You'll also need to equip the Gentleman's Attire to play poker at Blackwater, where buy-ins double compared to other locations.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Red Dead Redemption poker uses classic Texas Hold'Em rules two cards in hand, five cards on the table.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Players bet after each card round. The goal is to make the best hand by combining your two cards with the table's five cards.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Hands like a Royal Flush are rare but unbeatable. The lower the odds of a hand, the higher the chance it will win.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
When playing, focus on consistent betting and avoid big moves until you're certain you have a strong winning hand.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Once you have a winning hand, raise your bets to maximise your earnings and take home the big wins in Red Dead Redemption poker.
Check related web stories:
Claim your free Red Dead Redemption 2 DLC; Only 24 hours left for exclusive rewards
Red Dead Redemption 2 fans buzz as Ghost Of Yōtei brings Samurai and Western together
Red Dead Redemption 2: Five ways to quickly make money and boost your gameplay and finances
Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for Free download, but time is running out
View more