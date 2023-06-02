iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 rule the world! Even iPhone 12 is in best-selling phones list
Research firm Canalys has released data on global smartphone shipments during the first quarter of 2023 that covers the period from January to March and it shows that Apple iPhones are ruling the world.
The report indicates that premium smartphones with a price tag exceeding $500 MSRP accounted for 31 percent of total shipments in the opening quarter.
Surprisingly, despite an overall contraction of 13.3 percent in the smartphone market compared to the previous year, the premium segment experienced a notable year-on-year growth of 4.7 percent!
Among these, Apple iPhones have been listed in the top 15 best flagship smartphones list. Amazingly, the top four models are all iPhones!
In the first quarter of 2023, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was the most popular flagship smartphone. It was followed by the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14.
The iPhone 13, launched in 2021, secured the fourth position on the list.
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra bagged the fifth spot, making it the best-selling Android flagship.
The iPhone 14 Plus came in sixth place and Galaxy S23 got the seventh spot.
Apart from these, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE 3 also bagged the best-selling flagship phones in the top-15 list of the first quarter of the year.
Moreover, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy S22, Xioami 13, Huawei Mate 50, and Galaxy S21 FE have found their place in the list.