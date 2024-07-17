iPhone 15 Pro, Apple AirPods worth over Rs. 6000000 seized at airport
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By Ayushmann Chawla
Published Jul 17, 2024
Custom officials at Delhi airport have arrested two men for allegedly trying to smuggle iPhones.
The men were reportedly caught with 59 iPhones. Most of the devices were the iPhone 15 Pro models.
Custom officials intercepted the accused after their arrival from Milan, Italy.
Along with the iPhones, officials also seized two AirPods and an iPad Air.
Officials also found Gucci goggles and a pair of Gucci sneakers from the passengers.
In total, the iPhones seized by custom officials are well over Rs. 60 lakh.
iPhone fans in India often get their devices from another country as the Pro models are significantly expensive here.
It is not yet known where the accused bought the iPhones from.
iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are the most expensive phones launched by Apple till date.
