iPhone 15 Pro, Apple AirPods worth over Rs. 6000000 seized at airport

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Ayushmann Chawla
Published Jul 17, 2024
Photo Credit: ANI

Custom officials at Delhi airport have arrested two men for allegedly trying to smuggle iPhones.

Photo Credit: Apple

The men were reportedly caught with 59 iPhones. Most of the devices were the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Photo Credit: Delhi Airport

Custom officials intercepted the accused after their arrival from Milan, Italy.

Photo Credit: ANI

Along with the iPhones, officials also seized two AirPods and an iPad Air.

Photo Credit: ANI

Officials also found Gucci goggles and a pair of Gucci sneakers from the passengers.

Photo Credit: Apple

In total, the iPhones seized by custom officials are well over Rs. 60 lakh.

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone fans in India often get their devices from another country as the Pro models are significantly expensive here.

Photo Credit: Apple

It is not yet known where the accused bought the iPhones from.

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are the most expensive phones launched by Apple till date.

