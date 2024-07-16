iPhone 15 Plus price drops ahead of Amazon sale: Check out deals and discounts
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 16, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 15 Plus is available at a reasonable price on Amazon ahead of the Prime Day sale. Check out the latest offers available.
Photo Credit: Apple
Amazon Prime Day sale is starting in just a few days and several smartphones on the platform are getting huge discounts.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, if you have been eyeing a flagship smartphone for the longest time then now is the time to grab these amazing deals and get a feature-filled smartphone at a reasonable price.
Photo Credit: reuters
On Amazon, the iPhone 15 Plus is available at a great discount along with bank and exchange offers. Check out how you can get it at a great price.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 15 Plus is originally priced at Rs.89900 for the 128GB storage variant. However, you can get it for just Rs.81999 on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, Amazon is providing a 9 percent discount on iPhone 15 Plus. In addition to discounts, you can also avail bank and exchange offers.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
With SBI and ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions, you can get flat Rs.4000 instant discount on a minimum purchase value of Rs.53940.
Photo Credit: Apple
With an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.55900 off, however, the price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 14 Plus is available at 29% discount on Flipkart: Check out latest deals and offers
iPhone 15 price drops on Amazon: Check out latest bank and exchange offers
iPhone 14 available at 21% discount on Amazon: Check out the latest bank offers
iPhone 15 price drops by 11% on Flipkart: Know about new bank and exchange offers
View more