ISRO linternship and student project trainee schemes launched; know how to apply online
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan Published Mar 18, 2024
ISRO Internship and Student Project Trainee Schemes has been introduced. These Indian Space Research Organisation schemes aim to foster talent in space science and technology in students.
Open to undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD students from recognized institutions in India and abroad. Offers a maximum of 45 days of hands-on experience in space research.
Eligibility Criteria for Internship: Students must have a minimum aggregate of 60% or a CGPA of 6.32 on a scale of 10 to qualify. This ensures the selection of dedicated and academically accomplished individuals.
Student Project Trainee Scheme: Caters to engineering students after the 6th semester, ME/MTech students after the 1st semester, final-year BSc/Diploma students, MSc students after the 1st semester, and PhD scholars post-coursework completion.
Duration of Projects: Varies from a minimum of 45 days to an extensive 30 months, depending on the academic level pursued by the student.
Academic Criteria for Projects: Similar to the internship, students must meet the minimum academic requirement of 60 percent aggregate or a CGPA of 6.32 on a scale of 10.
Selection Process: Applications undergo meticulous scrutiny by respective Centres/Units as per established norms to ensure the best candidates are selected.
Benefits of Participation: Although no stipend is provided, participants gain invaluable experience working alongside leading experts. Successful completion results in a certificate recognising their contribution to ISRO.
How to Apply: Interested students should visit respective Centre/Unit websites for detailed guidelines and application procedures.
ISRO aims to nurture the next generation of space scientists and engineers through these schemes.