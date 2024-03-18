 ISRO linternship and student project trainee schemes launched; know how to apply online

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan
Published Mar 18, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels

ISRO Internship and Student Project Trainee Schemes has been introduced. These Indian Space Research Organisation schemes aim to foster talent in space science and technology in students.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Open to undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD students from recognized institutions in India and abroad. Offers a maximum of 45 days of hands-on experience in space research.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Eligibility Criteria for Internship: Students must have a minimum aggregate of 60% or a CGPA of 6.32 on a scale of 10 to qualify. This ensures the selection of dedicated and academically accomplished individuals.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Student Project Trainee Scheme: Caters to engineering students after the 6th semester, ME/MTech students after the 1st semester, final-year BSc/Diploma students, MSc students after the 1st semester, and PhD scholars post-coursework completion.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Duration of Projects: Varies from a minimum of 45 days to an extensive 30 months, depending on the academic level pursued by the student.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Academic Criteria for Projects: Similar to the internship, students must meet the minimum academic requirement of 60 percent aggregate or a CGPA of 6.32 on a scale of 10.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Selection Process: Applications undergo meticulous scrutiny by respective Centres/Units as per established norms to ensure the best candidates are selected.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Benefits of Participation: Although no stipend is provided, participants gain invaluable experience working alongside leading experts. Successful completion results in a certificate recognising their contribution to ISRO.

Photo Credit: Pexels

How to Apply: Interested students should visit respective Centre/Unit websites for detailed guidelines and application procedures. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

ISRO aims to nurture the next generation of space scientists and engineers through these schemes.

Check related web stories:
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: The Moon’s moment to cover up the Sun
ISRO Pushpak test: Advances in reusable space exploration technology at the forefront
The Universe through the eyes of James Webb Space Telescope - check out these mesmerising galaxies
Nothing phone (2a) available at Vijay Sales; Grab this latest sensation now!!
View more