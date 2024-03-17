ISRO Pushpak test: Advances in reusable space exploration technology at the forefront
Charting New Frontiers: ISRO is poised for the second test of its Reusable Launch Vehicle, now named Pushpak. This marks a significant stride in India's pursuit of developing cost-effective access to space.
ISRO's objective is clear - to lay the groundwork for a fully reusable launch vehicle, a crucial step in their ambitious plan to construct a space station by 2035. This vision is set to elevate India's presence in space exploration.
As per sources within ISRO, the anticipated landing test of Pushpak is slated for later this month. While the exact date awaits official confirmation, excitement brews within the space community, India Today reported.
Pushpak serves as a pivotal platform for evaluating cutting-edge technologies like hypersonic flight, autonomous landing, and powered cruise flight. These advancements are instrumental in pushing the boundaries of aerospace engineering.
The inception of the Reusable Launch Vehicle traces back to January 2012, with subsequent approval paving the way for the construction of the first prototype, the RLV-TD.
Through rigorous testing and collaborations with esteemed institutions like the National Aerospace Laboratory and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Pushpak has showcased significant milestones such as autonomous landing, setting the stage for orbital re-entry manoeuvres.
Pushpak holds the transformative potential of cutting launch costs by up to 80 percent, ushering in a new era of accessible space exploration. This breakthrough promises to democratise space access and foster sustainability in space missions.