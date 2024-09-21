Jio launches self activation for eSIMs: Get connected instantly without leaving your Home
Published Sep 21, 2024
Jio has simplified the process of obtaining a new SIM card in India. Users can now access eSIMs directly on their smartphones and tablets without leaving home.
No More Physical SIM Cards Required: With this initiative, Jio allows users to skip the traditional physical SIM card. The new eSIM option streamlines the activation process.
Users can activate their eSIMs through the My Jio app. This self-service model empowers users to manage their connections efficiently.
Jio’s “iActivate” service enables users to upload a live photo or video along with necessary documents for activation. This process eliminates the need for in-person visits.
To activate a new Jio eSIM, users must provide an alternative phone number, email ID, IMEI, and the unique EID associated with their device.
This new eSIM process benefits users in regions with limited access to physical stores, making it easier to obtain new connections.
Upon activation, Jio will assign a random phone number to the eSIM. Users ordering through home delivery can select from available options.
The rise in smartphones supporting eSIMs facilitates Jio’s initiative. This feature is also compatible with certain iPads and select Samsung Galaxy S tablets.
