 Jio vs Airtel: Annual prepaid plans compared - Get unlimited data, entertainment and more

In India, Jio and Airtel are top mobile operators offering many prepaid plans. Let's compare their annual prepaid plans with unlimited internet and OTT benefits.

Jio's Annual Plans: Jio rolls out three annual prepaid plans, each tailored to different user preferences and usage patterns.

Jio's Plan 1: For heavy data users, Jio's span class='webrupee'₹/span2999 plan provides a whopping 912.5 GB of data for a year. With daily high-speed data capped at 2.5 GB, it's ideal for those who love to stay connected.

Jio's Plan 2: Similar to Plan 1, Jio's span class='webrupee'₹/span3333 plan offers 912.5 GB of data with 2.5 GB daily high-speed. The difference lies in the entertainment perks, including a subscription to FanCode instead of JioCinema.

Jio's Plan 3: For entertainment buffs, Jio's span class='webrupee'₹/span3227 plan offers 730 GB of data with a 2 GB daily limit. It comes with a 1-year subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, perfect for streaming movies and shows.

Airtel's Annual Plans: Airtel also unveils three annual prepaid plans, catering to diverse user needs and preferences.

Airtel's Plan 1: Airtel's span class='webrupee'₹/span3359 plan caters to heavy internet users with a whopping 912.5 GB of data for a year, along with unlimited calls and a free one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

Airtel's Plan 2: Balancing data and value, Airtel's span class='webrupee'₹/span2999 plan offers 730 GB of data with unlimited calls and perks like Apollo 24|7 Circle membership and Wynk Music subscription.

Airtel's Plan 3: Airtel's span class='webrupee'₹/span1799 plan suits those with moderate data needs, offering 24 GB for the year. It includes unlimited calls, Apollo 24|7 Circle access, and Wynk Music subscription.

Both Jio and Airtel present enticing annual prepaid plans with unlimited internet and various entertainment perks. Users can choose based on their data consumption habits and preferred entertainment platforms.

