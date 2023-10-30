Less than 4 weeks left for CAT 2023! Revise all your subjects with these 4 apps
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 30, 2023
This year CAT 2023 exam is on 26 November, and you might be overwhelmed with all the preparations. Try these tips and apps to prepare smoothly in the last three weeks of the exam:
Tips for CAT 2023
Understand Exam Pattern: Understanding the CAT exam pattern is important to develop an effective strategy. Allocate equal time to all sections while revising your notes.
Consistency: You should dedicate at least 4 or 5 hours daily for CAT preparation. Create a structured timetable for the revision of all the subjects.
Mock Tests: Take mock tests daily and analyze your performance thoroughly. This will make you feel confident during the exam and you can score really well without feeling overwhelmed.
Apps for CAT exam:
BYJU'S - This app will provide CAT preparation modules, video lectures, and practice tests to help you improve your skills in quantitative aptitude, verbal ability, data interpretation, and logical reasoning and you can revise fro re-streaming the video lectures.
Testbook: This app has various CAT mock tests, quizzes, and study notes to help you practice and revise daily for Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude.
Unacademy: This app will help with a wide range of CAT exam mock tests, live doubt classes, and practice tests and you can practice daily under the guidance of experienced educators.
TIME4CAT: This app offers video lectures and daily exam mock tests on Quant, verbal, and other subject concepts from experienced T.I.M.E. educators.