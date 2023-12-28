Mangalyaan-2 mission sets course for the red planet 9 years after historic ISRO success

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 28, 2023
In the wake of Mangalyaan-1's historic success, ISRO is gearing up for Mangalyaan-2 mission, a second visit to Mars, 9 years after the first triumph - an immensely proud moment for India. 

ISRO, riding high on its recent successes too, aims to replicate the accomplishments of Mangalyaan with the Mangalyaan-2 mission. The mission will carry four crucial payloads to investigate various aspects of Mars, including its atmosphere, environment, and interplanetary dust.

Recalling the success of Mangalyaan-1 misison, launched in 2013, India made history by becoming the fourth country to place a spacecraft in Mars orbit on the first attempt. The mission, costing span class='webrupee'₹/span450 crore, was a significant milestone for ISRO.

Mangalyaan-2 mission will carry four essential payloads: Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), and Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX). Each payload plays a crucial role in unraveling Mars' mysteries.

MODEX's role is to understand the origin, abundance, distribution, and flux of Mars' high-altitude dust. This experiment promises insights into the dynamic dust environment surrounding the red planet.

RO will measure neutral and electron density profiles of Mars' atmosphere, providing crucial data for understanding the planet's atmospheric composition.

Under development, EIS will help characterize solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles in Mars' environment, contributing to a comprehensive understanding of its space environment.

LPEX aims to measure electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves, shedding light on Mars' plasma environment.

Reflecting on Mangalyaan-1, know that it carried five payloads, including a Mars Color Camera and a Methane Sensor, contributing to over a thousand images and numerous research papers.

Mangalyaan-1's success resulted in over 35 research papers, showcasing ISRO's prowess in Martian exploration. The mission's key technical and scientific achievements have significantly contributed to our understanding of the Red Planet.

