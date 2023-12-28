Shukrayaan-1 mission: ISRO's ambitious Venus endeavor set to unravel the mysteries of Earth's twin
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Dec 28, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay
After the groundbreaking success of Chandrayaan-3 mission and the triumphant Aditya-1 mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is embarking on a new cosmic journey, this time setting its sights on Venus.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO chief S. Somanath's Vision: During his address at the Indian National Science Academy, S. Somanath revealed ISRO's plans for a multi-faceted mission involving Venus exploration, climate analysis satellites, and a Mars landing project.
Photo Credit: Pexels
ISRO's next project, unofficially named Shukrayaan-1 misison, is dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of Venus. "Venus is a very interesting planet. It also has an atmosphere, which is so thick that you cannot penetrate the surface," S. Somanath explained.
Photo Credit: Nasa
The concept of a Venus mission originated in 2012, gaining momentum with a 23 percent budget increase for the Department of Space in 2017-2018. ISRO initiated preliminary studies that year and solicited payload proposals from research institutes.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Shukrayaan-1 misison aims to assess the surface and atmosphere of Earth's twin, analyzing its geological composition and delving into the thick, toxic clouds. Insights into the link between solar radiation and surface particles on Venus are also anticipated.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
By studying Venus, scientists hope to gain insights into Earth's past, considering that our planet was not habitable billions of years ago. This mission offers a unique opportunity to unravel the evolution of celestial bodies.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA acknowledges the challenges of imagining life on Venus presently, but some scientists entertain the possibility of microbial existence in the cooler cloud regions. Observations of phosphine, a potential microbial life indicator, have fueled this speculation.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO's Venus Mission holds profound significance for scientists and the global space community, providing a glimpse into the potential habitability and conditions of distant planets.
Photo Credit: Nasa
While the gears of India's Venus Mission are already in motion, ISRO is yet to unveil crucial details, including the launch date. The anticipation builds as the space exploration community eagerly awaits further announcements.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
In the vast expanse of our cosmic neighborhood, ISRO's ambitious missions stand as beacons of human curiosity, unlocking the secrets of the universe one celestial body at a time.