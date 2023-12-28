Poco X6 series to launch soon! Hardik Pandya teases the new smartphone; check specs and features
The Poco X6 series is close to its launch date and Hardik Pandya has begun a new hunt in a Poco promo. Know more about the upcoming smartphone.
Poco has started teasing the new Poco X6 series smartphone, which is speculated to be launched in January.
It is rumored that the Poco X6 series will have two variants, Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro. However, the exact names are yet to be officially confirmed.
Poco itself, in an X post, revealed that their upcoming smartphone the Poco X6 series will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra processor.
Additionally, the company has collaborated with Indian cricket sensation Hardik Pandya to promote the new Poco X6 series.
In the promo video, Hardik Pandya was shown with a Thor hamper and the tagline said, “Hunt has begun.”
Now, in a few days, we will get to know what is the new “Hunt” is about and what will be featured in the upcoming Poco X6 series.
With the company teasing the smartphone specs, starting with its processor, we may also get to know more about it in the coming days.
The official Poco X6 series launch date is yet to be revealed, however, it is rumored that it will debut early in January 2024.
