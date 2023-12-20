Microsoft OneNote app: Know how you can get organized and stay on top of tasks

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 20, 2023
 Have a cluttered schedule? Know how you can get organized and stay on track with the Microsoft OneNote app.

Microsoft OneNote is a cross-functional note-taking app which enables users to create an organised book or their notes or create a to-do list effortlessly.

The app can be used for personal, professional or school work as users can create their notes in an easy page-view format.

Users can write, draw, or type through the OneNote app which gives them the flexibility to be creative and organized.

OneNote app's features include organising notebooks, sections, and pages. It also includes important and To-Do tags so users do not miss out on crucial information.

In the Microsoft OneNote app, users can easily record audio notes, insert online videos, and add files.

It also enables users to save content with a single click with the help of  OneNote Web Clipper.

The note-taking app also includes collaborative features which enable users to Share notes with coworkers, friends, and family.

The OneNote app has a simple and easy user interface, allowing users to customize their notebooks in an organized way through which they can focus on their crucial tasks.

Note that it is a paid application, however, the free version has various features which will satisfy your requirements.

Lastly, Microsoft OneNote app efficiently enables users to plan out their to-do lists and helps create notes while attending meetings or studying. 

