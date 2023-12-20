Microsoft OneNote app: Know how you can get organized and stay on top of tasks
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 20, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Have a cluttered schedule? Know how you can get organized and stay on track with the Microsoft OneNote app.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Microsoft OneNote is a cross-functional note-taking app which enables users to create an organised book or their notes or create a to-do list effortlessly.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The app can be used for personal, professional or school work as users can create their notes in an easy page-view format.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Users can write, draw, or type through the OneNote app which gives them the flexibility to be creative and organized.
Photo Credit: Pexels
OneNote app's features include organising notebooks, sections, and pages. It also includes important and To-Do tags so users do not miss out on crucial information.
Photo Credit: Pexels
In the Microsoft OneNote app, users can easily record audio notes, insert online videos, and add files.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
It also enables users to save content with a single click with the help of OneNote Web Clipper.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The note-taking app also includes collaborative features which enable users to Share notes with coworkers, friends, and family.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The OneNote app has a simple and easy user interface, allowing users to customize their notebooks in an organized way through which they can focus on their crucial tasks.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Note that it is a paid application, however, the free version has various features which will satisfy your requirements.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Lastly, Microsoft OneNote app efficiently enables users to plan out their to-do lists and helps create notes while attending meetings or studying.
Check related web stories:
Want to boost your task management and productivity skills? Know how Things 3 app can help
Utilize the power of generative AI to increase productivity: Know how Google Bard can help
Want to increase your productivity? Know how RescueTime app fixes time management problems
Top 5 productivity apps for 2024: Check Asana, Basecamp, Toggl and more
View more