NASA calls for volunteers to join simulated one-year Mars surface mission
Published Feb 19, 2024
NASA asking for volunteers for the CHAPEA 2 mission, which will be a year-long simulated Mars surface mission.
NASA to conduct another Mars surface mission called CHAPEA 2 for which it is inviting volunteers to join their year-long mission.
The full form of CHAPEA 2 is Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog and it will be the second Mars mission out of a total of three such planned missions.
NASA reported that the CHAPEA 2 mission will take place in the spring of 2025.
The next Mars surface mission will include a four-person volunteer crew that will be “ working inside a 1700-square-foot, 3D-printed habitat.”
The habitat has been built at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and it is also called the Mars Dune Alpha.
It will be a simulated mission where the crew members will go through the “challenges of a mission on Mars.”
The challenges will include limited resources, situations of equipment failures, communication problems, environmental conditions, and more.
The mission will also include spacewalks, robotic operations, habitat maintenance, exercise, and crop growth within the 3D-printed habitat.
NASA is looking for U.S. citizens between the ages of 35 to 55. They should also be proficient in communication.
NASA said, “Applicants should have a strong desire for unique, rewarding adventures and interest in contributing to NASA’s work to prepare for the first human journey to Mars.”
The deadline for filling out the application is Tuesday, April 2.
